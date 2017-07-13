Salina Fieldhouse hosts first event

The Salina Fieldhouse opened its doors for the first time today, hosting the “Jeff Hawkins KU Basketball Camp” and a Salina Area Chamber of Commerce “Business After Hours” event.

Travis Scheele, recreation superintendent for Salina Parks and Recreation, announced the first two scheduled events in early May.

The KU basketball camp brought in youth from kindergarten through 12 grade. Multiple sessions were facilitated by the 65,000 square foot multi-million dollar facility.

The Salina Fieldhouse will also host the first “Salina Downtown Showdown.” The two-day Mid-America Youth Basketball tournament will bring youth teams, grades three through 12, from across the Midwest region. The tournament will be organized by Salina Central Basketball coach Doug Finch.

The MAYB tournament is scheduled for July 22-23.