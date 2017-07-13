Patricia L. “Pat” Fredrickson,70, the daughter of Carroll Lloyd Runyan and Ocie Arlene (Jensen) Runyan, was born October 31, 1946 in Concordia, KS and passed away on July 9, 2017 at the Belleville Health Care Center, Belleville, KS.

Pat’s father was in construction and in her early years lived in many locations. She attended and graduated from Lawrence High School in Lawrence, KS. Pat was a nurse’s aid in nursing homes for several years in the local area and was a homemaker.

In 1979 at Courtland, KS, she was united in marriage to John Fredrickson. The couple made their home in the Courtland, KS area and he preceded her in death.

Pat was a former member of the Covenant Church, Courtland, KS and currently was a member of the Central Christian Church, Belleville, KS. In recent years, she had made her home in Belleville.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents, and husband John Fredrickson.

She is survived by one son, Bobby (Charlotte) Amo of Topeka, KS, step- grand daughter, Shannon Callarman of Topeka, KS; grandson, Cade Amo and great grandson Bently Holt; former daughter in law Becky Amo all of Topeka, KS and Alicia, a great grandchild to be born soon; other relatives, and friends.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday, July 14, 2017 at the Courtland Cemetery, Courtland, KS with interment to follow the services.

Friends may call from 9 AM until 1 PM on Friday at the Bachelor-Surber Funeral Home, Belleville, KS.

Memorials are suggested to family choice.

Online condolences at www.bachelor-surber.com

Bachelor-Surber Funeral Home, Belleville, KS is in charge of the arrangements.