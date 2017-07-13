Lifeguards hospitalized after chlorine leak at Kansas pool

RILEY COUNTY – Officials are investigating what caused a chlorine leak at the Northview Pool Wednesday in Manhattan.

Just after 2p.m. Wednesday, the Manhattan Fire Department and Riley County Emergency Medical Service were dispatched to the pool at 510 Griffith Drive for a report of a chlorine release.

Crews arrived on scene to find multiple individuals suffering from skin and inhalation burns. Crews quickly determined the release was contained and there was no further threat to the public.

Eight pool staff members were in the pool at the time of the release and were transported by Riley County EMS to the hospital. Via Christi Hospital reported two additional walk-in patients.

No members of the public are believed to be affected since they were not in the water at the time of the release, according to a news release from the City of Manhattan.

The City of Manhattan closed Northview Pool until further notice.

Northview Pool experienced a lightning strike earlier this month that affected the chlorine controllers that release the chemical into the water. Equipment was replaced to maintain operation of the pool while permanent replacement parts are on order. That equipment did not perform as expected today, which caused the release, according to Manhattan Parks and Recreation Director Eddie Eastes.