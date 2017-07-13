The Salina Post

Kansas third-grade teacher arrested on suspicion of dealing cocaine

Jones-photo Enders Open Magnet Elementary School.

WICHITA— Authorities say a third-grade Wichita teacher has been arrested on suspicion of being a drug dealer after a two-month investigation.

Booking records show Heather Jones, a 48-year-old teacher was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on Tuesday. Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Lt. Lin Dehning says she was arrested on suspicion of seven counts of cocaine distribution. She is being held on $57,500 bond.

Wichita School District spokeswoman Susan Arensman says she is a teacher at Enders Open Magnet Elementary School. The school’s website lists her as a third-grade teacher there.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

