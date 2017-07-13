Kansas home in padlock case due to 84 police calls is sold

SHAWNEE COUNTY- The owners of a Topeka home involved in a “padlock” case decided to sell the residence in the 2400 Block of SW Beverly and settle their difference with the city.

After police were involved in 84 incidents at a home including many involving drugs, the Topeka City Attorney announced June 22, the city was going to court to “padlock” the residence for up to two years.

The owners of the property, Randy and Peggy Patton responded swiftly once the lawsuit was filed by finding a buyer for the property and asking the residents to go elsewhere, according to a media release from Topeka City Attorney Lisa Robertson.

The Pattons agreed to a payment of $10,000 to the city, secured the home, cleaned up the yard, and submitted documentation of the sale of the property. Since all city utility payments were current, the city agreed to dismiss the case against the Pattons.

This was the first ever nuisance abatement case in Topeka, commonly referred to as a “padlock” case, is authorized under Kansas statutes when real or personal property is being used to carry on certain types of unlawful activities.