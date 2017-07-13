Kan. man charged with attempted arson; brought gas cans inside house

RENO COUINTY — A Kansas man has been formally charged for allegedly attempting to set a fire and threatening the homeowner with a screwdriver.

Joseph Burton Jr., 52, Hutchinson, is now charged with attempted arson for bringing containers of gasoline into the residence with the intent to start a fire. He failed in that attempt.

He is also charged with threatening the homeowner with a screwdriver and criminal threat for threatening to burn the house down.

While Magistrate Judge Cheryl Allen started to set the case for a waiver-status docket, the Regional Public

Defender’s Office was assigned and immediately requested a date be set for a preliminary hearing.