Homeless man wielding samurai sword and trash can arrested by Salina Police

Salina Police arrested 27-year-old Ngamo Debo yesterday evening after he allegedly damaged some property in the Econo Lodge lobby and then attempted to fend off police officers with a samurai sword and a trash can shield.

According to Sgt. Brent Rupert, police were dispatched to the Econo Lodge, located at 636 Westport, around 5:20 p.m. yesterday. The desk clerk told police that a man wielding a samurai sword broke a computer monitor and a cordless phone in the lobby.

Debo allegedly squared off with police in the parking lot. He was asked to drop the weapon but began approaching the officer, allegedly waving the sheathed sword. Sgt. Rupert said the officer pulled out his taser, again instructing Debo to drop the weapon.

To defend against the taser, Debo grabbed a trash can, using it as a shield. Sgt. Rupert said that the officer deployed the taser when he lowered the trash can but it was not effective.

According to Sgt. Rupert, a backup officer then tackled Debo.

Debo was booked into the Saline County Jail for criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct and obstruction. Sgt. Rupert said he has no known address.