Heather M. Larsen, 36, was welcomed into Heaven on July 12, 2017 to be with her mother, Vicki, and her aunt Carla. She was born October 3, 1980 to Tom and Vicki Hay. She married Chris Larsen in Kanopolis on July 11, 2012. She will be reunited someday with her husband, Chris; dad, Tom; grandpa, Gene; 2 boys, Logan and Jake; sisters, Janet and Ginger; brothers, Tom and Jason; cousins; nephews; and nieces of whom she loved very much.

Heather loved working out in the garden, butchering deer, fishing, golfing at the Geneseo Golf Course, jumping into the pickup and going ag-touring, helping Paco with construction, and shopping and watching Jeopardy with Gary. She also loved playing Scrabble with her friend, Jan and many other friends who would stop by and hang out. Heather was truly an amazing person and could make you laugh. She loved her friends no matter who they were or weren’t. God needed a special angel and He chose Heather. She will be missed and loved by all who knew her. There will be an emptiness in my life, so all I can say is I love you Frog Legs.

The family would like to thank Hospice of Salina for their care and Pastor Exie Barber for his kindness and listening ear.

No services are planned at this time. A memorial service will take place at a later date.

Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Salina, c/o, Parsons Funeral Home, Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439.