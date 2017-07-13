Ellen L. Houlton, 81, passed away Wednesday, July 12th, in Abilene. She was born February 8, 1936 in Abilene, the daughter of James E. and Josephine (Devine) Dawson. growing up in Abilene, Ellen attended local schools and graduated from Abilene High School with the class of 1954. Her first job had been at the Plaza Theater where she met Gilbert Houlton and they were married November 11, 1960. All of their married life has been spent in Abilene. She had been employed by Southwestern Bell as a telephone operator until the Abilene office closed. Later she was employed by West’s I.G.A. and Country Mart. Ellen was preceded in death by: her parents; one sister, Donna Menges and a brother, James Dawson. She enjoyed spending time with friends and family and visiting the casinos.

Ellen is survived by: Husband, Gilbert Houlton of Abilene; daughter, Vicky Lyne of Ventura, California; son, Kevin Houlton of Oxnard, California; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brother, Glen (Joan) Dawson of Abilene; sister-in-law Dee Dawson of Abilene; brother-in-law, Gerald (Bub) Menges of Fowler, Colorado and numerous nieces and nephews.

Ellen had requested cremation. A memorial service will be held 10:00 AM Thursday, July 20th, at the Danner Funeral Home with Pastor Lindsey Brummer officiating. Inurnment will follow in the Abilene Cemetery. The family will receive friends 5:30 – 6:30 PM Wednesday, July 19th, at the Danner Funeral Home. The family suggests memorial contributions in her name be made to the Hospice of Dickinson County, they may be left at or sent in care of the Danner Funeral Home POB 758 Abilene, Kansas 67410.