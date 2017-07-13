Blaine Virgil Cook, 79, of McPherson, passed away on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, surrounded by family at his home in McPherson. He retired from Wear Technology on June 3, 2005, where he was plant engineer and purchasing director.

Blaine was born on January 1, 1938, in Mitchell County, Kansas, the son of Virgil E. and Bertha M. (Adams) Cook. He graduated high school in 1956 in Simpson, KS. On November 20, 1960, Blaine was united in marriage to Joleta Jean McClintock in Simpson, KS. She preceded him in death on February 12, 2017.

He was a member of First United Methodist Church, McPherson.

Survivors include: two children, Greg (Kim) Cook of Beloit, KS and Stacey (Galen) Deutsch of Chase, KS; brother; Wayne (Carol) Cook of Towanda, KS; sister, Elaine (Bud) McClintock of Salina, KS; four grandchildren that he adored, Samantha (Kalen) Smith, Cassidy Cook, Colten Deutsch, and Alyssa Deutsch; a great-grandson, Jackson Blaine Smith; and a nephew that he dearly loved, Darren McClintock.

He was preceded in death by his parents and wife.

Blaine’s deep love for his family, friends, fishing, and farming will live in our hearts forever. His laugh and caring personality will be missed deeply. He will be cremated and ashes will be scattered on his home place in Mitchell County.

A visitation will be held from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Tuesday, July 18, 2017, at Stockham Family Funeral Home with the family receiving friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to First United Methodist Church or National Kidney Foundation in care of Stockham Family Funeral Home, 205 North Chestnut, McPherson, KS 67460.