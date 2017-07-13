Attorney James T. Wicks joins Saint Francis Community Services

Former Kansas City Attorney James T. Wicks has joined the staff at Saint Francis Community Services as general counsel.

“Saint Francis is thrilled to have someone of Jim’s caliber and experience joining our leadership team,” said The Very Reverend Robert N. Smith, Dean and CEO of Saint Francis Community Services, in a press release. “Jim’s broad expertise and strategic advice will be invaluable to us as we move forward with our mission to continually improve and expand services for those under our care.”

Wicks comes to Saint Francis from the Kansas City office of the Bryan Cave law firm, based out of St. Louis. As a litigator, he focused on “regulatory, employment and contract law, as well as compliance matters.”

“I am proud to join Saint Francis Community Services at this crucial time in its 72-year history, when its mission is needed more than ever,” Wicks said. “I am excited to be a part of Saint Francis’ efforts to broaden the services it provides in communities in Kansas and elsewhere, and to increase the number of vulnerable lives it touches and enriches every day.”

Wicks is a graduate of Harvard Law School. He earned his liberal arts degree in humanities from the College of the University of Chicago.