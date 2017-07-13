2 Salina women hospitalized after rear-end crash

SALINE COUNTY – Two people were injured in an accident just before 3:30 Thursday in Saline County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2001 Nissan Frontier driven by Kenneth Jo Harold, 25, Salina, was westbound on Interstate 70,

As the Nissan exited to Interstate 135 northbound, it rear-ended a 2013 Chevy Sonic driven by Katherine Joy Odle, 48, Salina.

Odle and a passenger Kaitlyn Brannon, 22, Salina, were transported to Salina Regional Medical Center. Harold and a 4-year-old passenger in the Chevy were not injured.

All four were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.

