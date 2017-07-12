William D. Podlena, 92, passed away Wednesday, December 14, 2016 in Lyons, KS. He was born April 24, 1924 in Kansas City, MO to Emil and Rose (Mattas) Podlena.

A longtime resident of the Wilson area, William was a pipeline welder and farmer. He was a member of the St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church of Wilson and he was active with the American Legion. He proudly served his country during WWII as part of the US Coast Guard serving aboard the SS Moremack Dove and the SS William Vaughn Moody. It was on the Moody that he saw combat in operation Leyte Gulf. He married Una Joyce Buehler on September 19, 1944 in Scott City, KS. She survives him.

William is also survived by his sons, William F. Podlena (Sharman) of Maize, KS, Jeremiah P. Podlena (Becky) of La Crescent, MN, and Robert Podlena of Mendon, NY; daughters, Donna R. Steinle (Darrell) of Topeka, KS, Elizabeth A. Loy (David) of Yukon, OK, and Kathy Bricker of Russell, KS; four granddaughters, three grandsons, three great granddaughters, and two great grandsons; and sisters, Emily Zorn, Sister Loretta Podlena, Mary Barta, and Anne Ehrlich. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Daniel Podlena; and sister, Helen Soukup.

Graveside memorial service: 10:30 a.m., Friday, July 14, 2017 in Wilson Catholic Cemetery, Wilson, KS.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion, c/o, Parsons Funeral Home, PO Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439.