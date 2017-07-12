Wheelchair stolen from hospital

An inventory count uncovered a missing wheelchair at Salina Regional Health Center.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester said that hospital employees noticed that the wheelchair was missing on July 7 while going over inventory. The next morning, the “Information Desk” sign attached to the wheelchair was found in the parking lot, located at 400 S. Santa Fe.

The blue Ranger Wheelchair is said to also have a Salina Regional Health Center sticker on it. It was valued at $1,500.