Wheelchair stolen from hospital

An inventory count uncovered a missing wheelchair at Salina Regional Health Center.
Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester said that hospital employees noticed that the wheelchair was missing on July 7 while going over inventory. The next morning, the “Information Desk” sign attached to the wheelchair was found in the parking lot, located at 400 S. Santa Fe.
The blue Ranger Wheelchair is said to also have a Salina Regional Health Center sticker on it. It was valued at $1,500.
Comments
Jerseygirl says
This is some good reading. The post must have given Jerseyboy one chance to write an article and this is what he chose. Nicely done! Forget about the unsolved crimes in Salina and the countless drugs being passed around, let’s all get together and find this WHEELCHAIR!!!!!!
J says
I’m sure it was valued at $1,500 just like they value an Aspirin at $75
Kansas man. says
Kansas man. says
I hate when thieves just roll things out the door!