Western Kansas man sentenced for deadly shooting

COLDWATER, Kan. (AP) — A western Kansas man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison in a fatal shooting.

The Kansas attorney general’s office said in a news release that the sentence was imposed Tuesday for 44-year-old Frank Domingo Asebedo, of Coldwater. He pleaded no contest in March to second-degree reckless murder in the October 2015 killing of 43-year-old Lelyn Betts in Comanche County.

Asebedo was arrested five days later in the town of Protection. Asebedo has prior convictions for aggravated assault and drug possession out of Ford County.