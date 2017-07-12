Trailer containing tools stolen from Salina residence

A trailer containing thousands of dollars in construction equipment was stolen early yesterday morning.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester said that 36-year-old Dylan Killingsworth, of Salina, last saw the trailer around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. It was parked outside a residence in the 200 block of East Key. A neighbor told authorities that the trailer was gone when she left for work around 4:30 a.m. that morning.

The 2015 Sharp 18-foot box trailer was valued at $9,000. The owner told police that it contained around $20,000 in miscellaneous construction equipment.

It is said to be white with “DK Glass Specialized Construction” written on the back.