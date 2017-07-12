School Board eliminates participation fees

The discontinuation of student participation fees was approved by USD 305 Board of Education members during their Thursday meeting.

The participation fee was put in place in 2002-03 because of reduced school funding, according to a media release. Middle school students participating in athletics, band, orchestra, New Dawn/Free Spirit, scholars bowl, debate, forensics, drill team, cheerleading and summer conditioning were forced to pay $50-per-year. The fee doubled once they entered high school.

“Credit for the change goes to the Board of Education,” said Dr. James Hardy. “With a 60 percent free and reduced lunch rate at USD 305 we know this will help families.” Eliminating the participation fee removes an economic barrier and is more in step with statewide approaches. Hardy indicated the majority of Kansas school districts no longer charge participation fees. “This update will help families with back-to-school costs and may result in increased participation.”

The fee will be dropped for the upcoming school year but the textbook rental fee remains intact.