Salina Presbyterian Manor artists among Art is Ageless masterpiece level winners

Salina, Kan. — Five winning artists in Salina Presbyterian Manor’s annual Art is Ageless® juried competition will be featured in the 2018 Art is Ageless Calendar produced by Presbyterian Manors of Mid-America.

Grandpa Gus a Fiber Art by Velda Becker, Sunflowers a Painting by Mary Ann Tanking, and Crystal Decanter with Orchids and Grapes a Mixed Media/Craft by Jeanette Peroli Eklund will appear in the calendar when it is released this fall.

In addition, Grandma’s Kitchen a quilt by Velda Becker and Here We Are! a Christmas piece will be featured on one of the Art is Ageless greeting cards.

Works by local winners are automatically entered into a masterpiece level competition with winning art from 16 other PMMA communities. The winners are featured in the Art is Ageless calendar and notecards.

“This year we had quite a few first time participants and a total of 116 entries. Thank you to all who participated and congratulations to the winners, I’m already looking forward to next year!” says Jenni Jones, Director of Sales and Marketing

Art is Ageless, open exclusively to people age 65 and older, is a copyrighted program of Presbyterian Manors of Mid-America. For the competition, works must have been completed in the past five years.

Presbyterian Manors of Mid-America’s Art is Ageless program encourages Salina Presbyterian Manor residents and other area seniors to express their creativity through its annual competition, as well as art classes, musical and dramatic events, educational opportunities and current events discussions throughout the year.

Started in 1980, Art is Ageless is an extension of Presbyterian Manors of Mid-America’s wellness programs, which focus on mental, physical, social and spiritual health. Residents and friends of Presbyterian Manors of Mid-America’s Art is Ageless program are proving that art, in any form, is an ageless ambition.