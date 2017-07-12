The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Police ask for help to locate missing Kansas boy

by Leave a Comment

SHAWNEE COUNTY- Law enforcement authorities are asking for help to locate a missing 7-year-old boy.

Jusiah Gabhar

Jusiah Gabhart described as 4-feet-tall, approximately 50 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes was last seen at 6p.m. Tuesday near 6th Street and Fillmore in Topeka, according to a media release.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, white basketball shorts, and blue-and-black shoes.
Jusiah was riding a white bicycle with purple handlebars.
If you’ve seen Jusiah or know where he is, call Topeka Police at 785- 368-9200.

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *