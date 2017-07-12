Kenneth Rae Vernon, age 77 of Newton, died July 3, 2017 with family at his side.

Kenny was born June 30, 1940 in Simpson, Kansas to Edgar “Glenn” Vernon and Pearl L. (Asmussen) Vernon. He married Diane Schwartz on August 19, 1962.

While they lived in Glasco, he did carpentry, cut trees, and volunteered as a fireman. He worked for Boettcher Enterprises and owned Vernon’s Feed Service. In 1979 they moved to Newton and began work, and retired from Agco Corp. After retirement, he spent time volunteering for the Harvey County Senior Patrol.

Kenny was a member of the Masonic Lodge, and served as past Master.

One of his favorite past times was helping his friends during wheat harvest.

Survivors include his wife Diane Vernon of Newton, two daughters Connie Wick of New Holstein, Wisconsin and Christy Million of Newton, eight grandchildren, and six great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents Glenn and Pearl Vernon, and son Mark Alan Vernon.

A private family burial service has already taken place in Glasco Cemetery. Memorials may be given to the Glasco Christian Church or Harry Hynes Hospice.