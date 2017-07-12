The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Kan. officer shoots, kills suspect during vehicle theft investigation

by Leave a Comment

Tuesday evening officer-involved shooting photo courtesy KCTV

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (AP) — Police say a northeast Kansas officer has shot and killed a suspect while investigating a vehicle theft.

The Kansas City Star reports that the shooting happened Tuesday night in Leavenworth. Police Chief Patrick Kitchens says the officer reported the shooting shortly after arriving to investigate the stolen vehicle.

Police have asked the Kansas Bureau of Investigation to review the shooting, as is standard procedure. No other details were immediately released. Police didn’t immediately return a phone message from The Associated Press.

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *