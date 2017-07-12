Kansas man dies after trucks collide at rural intersection

BARBER COUNTY- A Kansas man died from injuries in an accident just before 4:30p.m. Tuesday in Barber County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2014 Dodge Ram 3500 driven by Cooper Kanngiesser, 33, Attica, was westbound on Naron Road one mile south of Sharon. A 2008 Chevy Silverado driven by Mark Mathews, 62, Sharon was southbound on Blue Stem Road. The trucks collided in the middle of the intersection.

Matthews was transported to Medicine Lodge Hospital where he died.

Kanngiesser and a passenger were not injured and