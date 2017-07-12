Kan. police search for 3-year-old child in stolen vehicle

KANSAS CITY – Law enforcement authorities are looking for a suspect in stolen a vehicle with a 3-year girl in it.

The vehicle is a gray or silver 2006 Ford Focus with a Missouri license plate of DO7E5X, according to Kansas City, KS Police Chief Terry Zeigler.

The car was taken from a service station at 7th Street and Riverview in Kansas City with a 3-year-old child.