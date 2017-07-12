Kan. man with a dozen convictions guilty of criminal threat against his mother

PAWNEE COUNTY- A Kansas man was found guilty Tuesday of felony criminal threat and misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

During the one-day trial in Pawnee County District Court, the mother of Matthew Sexton, 45, Larned, testified that in November of 2016 she had allowed Sexton to stay with her at her Larned home. During that time, she also confronted her son about not being comfortable with him babysitting an underage girl in her home, according to a media release.

She told the court he became enraged and made statements to her about choking her to death and burning her house down.

The jury made up of seven women and five men deliberated for approximately 15 minutes before returning guilty verdicts.

Sentencing is scheduled for August 24. The defendant remains free on bond.

Sexton faces between 5 and 17 months in the custody of the Department of Corrections, according to the Pawnee County District Attorney. He has a dozen previous convictions for drugs, forgery, theft and burglary in Pawnee, Barton and Edwards County, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.