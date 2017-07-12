Joyce Elaine Smith Altenbaumer, 86, died July 10, 2017 at Hospice House of Reno County.

She was born April 7, 1931 in Sterling to Martin and Lois Maud (Bridson) Smith.

Joyce graduated from Lyons High School in 1949. Joyce married Ray Altenbaumer of Bushton in 1951. They lived in the rural area of Bushton for many years where he farmed and she worked as a cook for the Bushton School District before retiring and returning to Lyons in 1997. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in 2001.

Joyce was a member of the First Christian Church, an active member of the LOVE Group, a 50 year member of the Queen Esther Chapter #32 Order of Eastern Star and Priscilla Club of Bushton. She enjoyed playing games with her family and friends.

Survivors include her nieces: Lois Fullerton, Wichita Falls, TX; Elma Hunsinger, Sankey (Chuck), Hutchinson; Ruth Reazin (Tom) of Lyons; Janet Bodola (Francis), Rociada, NM; Louise Doyle (David), Cupertino, CA; Evelyn Maddix (Fred), Hutchinson; and a host of great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Ray, her sons Allen and Randy, and siblings, Zula, Lewis, Evelyn, Marvlyn, Oltie and Max Smith and a nephew Glenn Smith.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Friday, July 14 at the Birzer Funeral Home with family present. The service will be held 11:00 A.M., Saturday July 15, 2017 at the First Christian Church, Lyons with Rev. Ron DeVore officiating. Burial will be in the Lyons Municipal Cemetery. Memorials suggested to the First Christian Church in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons.