Featured pets at the Salina Animal Shelter

Breed Rabbit
Age 2 years 9 days
Gender Female
Size Medium
Color White/Brown
Declawed No
Housetrained Unknown
Location Ferret Cage
Intake Date 7/3/2017
Adoption Price $5.00

P.J.

Breed American Blue Heeler/Mix
Age 8 years 2 months 21 days
Gender Female
Size Large
Color Black/Brown
Spayed/Neutered
Declawed No
Housetrained Unknown
Location Large Dog Kennel
Intake Date 6/28/2017
Adoption Price $50.00

Dragonborn

Breed Domestic Shorthair/Mix
Age 1 month 27 days
Gender Female
Size Small
Color Black/White
Spayed/Neutered
Declawed No
Housetrained Unknown
Location Petco
Intake Date 7/3/2017
Adoption Price $50.00

 

 

All of our dogs and cats are spayed and neutered, microchipped, wormed and fully vaccinated prior to being placed up for adoption.

For the most up-to-date availability of our pets, please check the Salina Animal Shelter website. Salina Post does not guarantee the availability of any pet.

Salina Animal Shelter uses our best guesstimate for the ages of our shelter pets.

