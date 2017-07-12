City plans River Renewal Project Open House

The City of Salina will host a public open house on July 20 to inform and get feedback from citizens on the Smoky Hill River Renewal Project. The open house will run from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Salina Art Center Warehouse, 149 S. Fourth.

“The City of Salina, with the help of HDR, will be working to refine design elements presented in the Smoky Hill River Renewal Master Plan that was adopted in 2010.”

The open house will start with a presentation of the work that has been done to date. “The public is invited to provide input and comments at any stage during the project development. However, feedback is most useful now – before design decisions are made.”

Concepts will be posted and explained while the presentation is broadcast live on the City of Salina Facebook page.