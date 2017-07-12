Charming Home in a Nice Neighborhood – 1804 Lewis Ave

This Charming Home Resides in a Nice Neighborhood and Offers Many Updates. A Beautiful Exterior complete w/ a Welcoming Covered Front Porch. Once inside, A Lovely Living Area leads you to the Gorgeous Renovated Kitchen. With Decorative Concrete Counter Tops, New Cupboards, Subway Tile Back Splash & Stainless-Steel Appliances, which are to remain, this Kitchen has it ALL! 3 Bedrooms on Main Floor, including Spacious Master and Guest with Hardwood Floors. Brand New Tile in Guest Bath provides Nice Fresh Feel. Finished Basement w/ New Carpet gives you Extra Space To Spread out with a Large Family Room & Rec Room. Extra Deep, Attached 1 Car Garage w/ Plentiful Storage Space & Large Fenced-in Yard makes this Home Complete. Give Us a Call Today for your Private Showing!

For this and other homes for sale in Salina and surrounding areas, go to www.AdvantageSalina.com/nmx178 49&s=sp2

