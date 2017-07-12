Charles E. “Charlie” Ahlquist, 75, passed away surrounded by family on Tuesday, July 11, 2017 at his home in Salina. He was born Sept. 3, 1941 outside of Tescott on the family farm to Carl Eugene Ahlquist and Lola Shay Ahlquist.

Preceding him in death: son in law, Willie Carpenter; sisters, Charlotte Boyle, Joyce Morgan and Alma Farr; father Eugene Ahlquist, and grandparents, Elmer and Ruby Ahlquist.

Survivors include his wife of nearly 50 years, Barbara Ahlquist, of the home; mother, Lola Ahlquist, Minneapolis; son, Mike (Sherri) Ahlquist, Tescott; daughters, Marsha (Lyle) Fleming, Salina, Melinda (Bob) Smith, Denver, NC; seven grandchildren, Jessica (Chase) Strait, Concordia, Eric and Keith Ahlquist, Tescott, Sara and Ashley Carpenter, Salina, Bryer and Bristi Smith, Denver, NC; great granddaughter, Pureity McCulley, Salina and great grandson, Brayden Strait, Concordia. He has three sisters, Rose (Keith) Roush, Wilson, Janice (Larry) Tromble, Tescott, Thelma (Mark) Vaughan, Mooresville, NC and two brothers, Allen (Betty) Ahlquist and Frank (Linda) Ahlquist, Tescott and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Against all odds, Charlie survived second and third degree burns over 75% of his body in a 1976 grader/maintainer accident to persevere in life. He was a lifetime member of the Tescott American Legion Post #255 and the Minneapolis VFW Post #3201.

Creating a new normal, Charlie spent his life working hard in construction; building pole sheds and fixing fences. He never missed an opportunity to drum up a conversation with a stranger, play bingo, head to the casino or spend time with family.

Visitation will be on Friday, July 14, 2017 from 4-8 pm with the family to receive friends from 6-8 pm at the Ryan Mortuary, Salina. Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 pm Sat. July 15, 2017 at the Ryan Mortuary. Memorials are suggested to the Gene and Barbara Burnett Burn Center at the K.U. Medical Center, Kansas City, MO. c/o of the Ryan Mortuary.