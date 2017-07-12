Belmont Boulevard reconstruction begins Thursday

On Thursday, July 12, Vogts-Parga Construction of Newton will begin reconstructing northbound Belmont Boulevard from Hartland to Magnolia, a distance of five blocks.

The project includes removal and replacement of the existing concrete pavement, which has deteriorated and come to the end of its useful life.

The project will be constructed in two phases with the first phase consisting of the south four blocks. During construction, northbound traffic will be detoured to share the southbound lanes of Belmont Boulevard. The remaining block will be constructed with simple lane closures. Motorists are encouraged to find alternate routes and allow additional time to continue to reach nearby destinations. The work is scheduled to be completed in mid to late September, weather permitting.

The $357,000 project is part of the City’s $4.7 million road maintenance capital improvement program.