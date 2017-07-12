Ann Marie Soukup, 88, passed away July 12, 2017. She was born March 15, 1929, in Codell, KS to Walter J. and Marcella (Keegan) Schulz. She married Edward Soukup, Jr. in Ellsworth on November 28, 1945.

A longtime resident of Kanopolis, Ann worked as a dietician at the Good Samaritan Society in Ellsworth for 18 years and as a curator for the Fort Harker Museum in Kanopolis for 15 years. She attended the Kanopolis United Methodist Church and was a member of the United Methodist Women and the Ellsworth County Historical Society.

Ann is survived by her son, Ronny Soukup (Susan) of Arvada, CO; son, Randy Soukup (Shelby) of Kanopolis; daughter, Crystal Munoz (Nick) of Kanopolis; nephew, Dr. Thomas K. Schulz; and niece, Cindy Schulz Long. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers, Joseph and Tommy; and sisters, Mary and Pauline.

Visitation: 1-8 p.m., Friday, July 14, 2017 at Parsons Funeral Home.

Graveside service: 9:00 a.m., Saturday, July 15, 2017 at Kanopolis Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Kanopolis City Library, c/o, Parsons Funeral Home, PO Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439.