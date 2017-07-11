Stolen vehicle crashed and abandoned

A 47-year-old Ellsworth man reported his vehicle stolen Friday morning. A police spokesperson said the vehicle was involved in a hit-and-run and ditched less than 50-yards from where it was reported stolen.
Monte Bohl told Salina Police that he parked his 2008 Pontiac G6 at a friend’s residence on the 700 block of South Second around 10:30 p.m. on July 6. He reported the vehicle stolen around 9 a.m. the next morning, telling authorities that he had left it unlocked with the keys in the cupholder.
According to Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester, the Pontiac was discovered around 2:20 p.m. on July 7, about 50-yards from where it was reported stolen. The vehicle had been involved in an accident, striking the rear of a legally parked 2007 Chevy Impala.
Capt. Forrester said the stolen vehicle’s right front wheel had been knocked off and placed in the front seat.
The case is still under investigation.
Comments
Bigmyk says
How???? Did he not see his (stolen) vehicle 50 yards away from the original spot???
Kansas man. says
Sounds like someone was drunk.