Stolen vehicle crashed and abandoned

A 47-year-old Ellsworth man reported his vehicle stolen Friday morning. A police spokesperson said the vehicle was involved in a hit-and-run and ditched less than 50-yards from where it was reported stolen.

Monte Bohl told Salina Police that he parked his 2008 Pontiac G6 at a friend’s residence on the 700 block of South Second around 10:30 p.m. on July 6. He reported the vehicle stolen around 9 a.m. the next morning, telling authorities that he had left it unlocked with the keys in the cupholder.

According to Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester, the Pontiac was discovered around 2:20 p.m. on July 7, about 50-yards from where it was reported stolen. The vehicle had been involved in an accident, striking the rear of a legally parked 2007 Chevy Impala.

Capt. Forrester said the stolen vehicle’s right front wheel had been knocked off and placed in the front seat.

The case is still under investigation.