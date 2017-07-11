State chili cook-off scheduled for Aug. 5 in Abilene

The 2nd Annual “Wild Steer” CASI Chili Cook-off will spice things up in Abilene on August 5. This Chili Appreciation Society International event could land one lucky cook in the CASI World Competition.

The event will be held at the Eisenhower Presidential Museum and Library grounds, located at 200 SE Fourth Street in Abilene. Beginning at 1 p.m., cooks will compete in several categories, including CASI red, green, salsa, bean and showmanship. All CASI rules will apply, according to a media release.

“First place in the CASI red chili category will be able to cook in the CASI World competition and represent the great state of Kansas and historic city of Abilene at the fun and exciting world event.”

Applications and information can be found at www.wildsteercc.com