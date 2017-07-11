Sidewalk ramps project starts Wednesday

On Wednesday July 12th, VANCO of Manhattan and APAC-Kansas, Shears Division of Salina will begin installing Americans with Disabilities Act compliant sidewalk ramps at various locations around Salina.

This project is part of the City’s ongoing effort to add sidewalk ramps at intersections where sidewalks exist without accessible ramps. Locations and areas are prioritized based on factors such as: proximity to schools; citizen complaints; current maintenance projects; and repair of existing ramps. A total of 33 ramps are included in the project.

The work will take place primarily off the streets on City of Salina right of way and will cause minimal inconvenience to traffic, residents, and pedestrians. The contractors have been allowed the luxury of completing this work at their leisure. However, to minimize the inconvenience to residents, once each ramp is started, the contractors are expected to progress steadily until its completion.

The $42,000 project is part of the City of Salina’s $4.7 million 2017 maintenance capital improvement program.