Sheriff asks for help to find suspect in Kansas mobile home fire

COWLEY COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Tuesday fire and asking the public to help find a suspect.

The Cowley County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Jacob T. Andes, 25, Winfield, in connection with the fire at a residence in the 19000 Block of 151st Road southeast of Winfield, according to a media release.

Just after 2:30 a.m., deputies responded to a domestic altercation at 19979 151st Road. When they arrived, deputies saw smoke coming from a single-wide trailer home at that location. The trailer soon became engulfed. A deputy reported hearing popping noises from inside the residence and believed it could be either gunshots or noises from the fire.

Authorities including the Winfield Fire Department searched the residence and surrounding area. Andes has not been located. He may have a firearm, according to the sheriff’s department.

If you see Andes you should not approach him but call the Cowley County Sheriff’s Office at (620) 221-5444 or the Cowley County Crime Stoppers line at (620) 221-7777 or (620) 441-7777.