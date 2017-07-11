Second earthquake this month shakes Kansas

HARPER COUNTY – An earthquake shook portions of Kansas Tuesday afternoon. The quake at 12:22 p.m. measured a magnitude 3.3 and was centered approximately 6 miles southeast of Harper, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

This is the second earthquake reported in Kansas this month A quake just after midnight Saturday measured a magnitude 2.4 and was centered approximately a mile northeast of the unincorporated Harper County community of Crystal Springs.

The USGS reported 18 Kansas earthquakes in June, 9 in May, a dozen in April, 7 in March and 6 in February.

There are no reports of damage or injury from Tuesday’s quake, according to the Harper County Sheriff’s Department.