Beginning Wednesday, July 19, 2017, S. Ray Avenue will be closed in both directions between E. Irene Street and Laura Street for water main replacement work. Right turns will be restricted from Irene Street to S. Ray Avenue. Left turns will be restricted from Laura Street to S. Ray Avenue. Access to adjacent properties will be maintained. Work is expected to be complete by Wednesday, July 26, 2017.

Motorists may encounter minor delays and are encouraged to find alternate routes.