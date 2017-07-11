Phyllis Benage, 92, of Smyrna, GA, passed away at 12:28 a.m., Tuesday, July 11th, 2017 while in the company of family members, at Tranquility of Kennesaw Mountain, Marietta, GA.

Phyllis was born in Delaware, Oklahoma on January 4, 1925, a daughter of Lena Jane (Bond) Benage-Kester and Fred Benage.

Phyllis attended the Delaware, Oklahoma schools, and graduated from Delaware High School, Delaware, Oklahoma. She completed her education at the Baylor Hospital School of Nursing in Dallas, Texas, where she received her nursing diploma.

Phyllis was a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist, and her career at several hospitals in Kansas, Oklahoma, and Texas spanned fifty years.

Phyllis and her lifelong companion, Louise Clark, enjoyed living on small farms along with their sons in Oklahoma and Kansas. Phyllis was happiest when she was working on the farm or in her gardens, reading, studying Scripture, and traveling with family and friends.

Phyllis is survived by her son, Greg Benage, and his wife, Maria, of Smyrna, Georgia, and David Clark, and his significant other, Dana, of Topeka, Kansas, along with many other relatives and a host of friends.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents, Fred Benage and Lena Jane Kester, her brother, William Benage, her sister, Opal Benage, and her dear friend, Louise Clark.

Graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Saturday, July 15, 2017 at the McPherson Cemetery McPherson, Kansas, with Pastor Dick Skar officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to New Gottland Covenant Church in memory of Phyllis and can be sent in care of the Glidden – Ediger Funeral Home; 222 West Euclid Street; McPherson, Kansas 67460.