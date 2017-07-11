Moustakas has good showing in Home Run Derby won by Judge

MIAMI (AP) — The Latest on the All-Star Game (all times local):

Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees has won the Home Run Derby, adding that title to his burgeoning list of rookie accomplishments.

Judge beat Miguel Sano of the Minnesota Twins 11-10 in the final at Marlins Park on Monday night. He becomes the fourth Yankees player to win the Derby after Tino Martinez in 1997, Jason Giambi in 2002 and Robinson Cano in 2011.

Sano topped Kansas City’s Mike Moustakas 11-10 in the opening matchup Monday night at Marlins Park.

Moustakas could have used those extra 30 seconds.

He homered on his first swing, then slumped for a bit before rallying to hit his 10th with about a minute left. Only line drives and pop-ups were left for him though, and Sano advanced.