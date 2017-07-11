Mill and inlay project to begin Wednesday

On Wednesday, July 12, APAC-Kansas, Inc., Shears Division of Salina will begin construction of the City of Salina’s annual asphalt mill and inlay project.

The schedule for Wednesday, July 12th through Friday, July 14th, is as follows, weather permitting:

Wednesday, July 12 Ohio from Magnolia to Belmont

Thursday July 13 Ohio from Magnolia to Belmont

Friday July 14 Ohio from Magnolia to Belmont

Edwards, from Belmont to Wayne

Wayne from Quincy to Lewis

The work consists of milling the existing asphalt street surface 1.5″ and replacing it with asphalt to rehabilitate and preserve the pavement section. Permanent pavement markings will be placed shortly after the resurfacing.

The work will be completed with lane closures. Residences and businesses will be notified prior to changes in access to properties. On-street parking in work zones will be prohibited. Any vehicles or equipment left on the street on the day paving is scheduled may be towed at the owners’ expense.

The $1.25 million project is a major component of the City of Salina’s $4.7 million 2017 maintenance capital improvement program.