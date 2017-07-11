Mary Catherine “Cathy” Gilbert, 72, of Salina, passed away Monday, July 10, 2017 at her home surrounded by family. Cathy was born Aug. 11, 1944 in Norton, to Albert and Dolores (Dawson) Groff. She was united in marriage to Forest J. Gilbert July 23, 1965, in Miami, Okla.

She is survived by: children, Debra Putman (Tim), and Forest II Gilbert (Melody); six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sisters, Alberta, Regina and Becky; and brothers, Jamie, Robert, Gary, and Ronnie; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by: her husband Jan. 2017; her brother, Vic; and her parents.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 14, with visitation one hour prior to services at Ryan Mortuary, Salina, with burial in All Saints Cemetery.

Memorials to: Al’s Café in Lost Springs, Kan., where Cathy loved to eat.