AUGUSTA – Leona Silvera Cahoon, 92, was born Oct. 23, 1924 at Fremont on a farm southwest of Lindsborg, McPherson County to Eben C. and Edla (Swenson) Lundquist. She died July 9, 2017 at Lakepoint, Augusta, KS.

Leona grew up in the Freemount community and graduated from Lindsborg High School in May of 1943.

On August 11, 1947 she married James E. Cahoon at the Freemount Lutheran Church. After raising her children, she worked as an elementary school secretary at Coronado School, USD 305 for 26 years. After retirement, she worked part-time in the church office until she moved to Augusta to be near her daughter in 1999, because of her health. She lived with her daughter for 12 years.

She is preceded in death by her husband, James, Oct. 7, 1997; her parents, and her brothers, Rev. Merton Lundquist, and Roland, Clinton, and Orvin Lundquist.

She is survived by her son, Bruce E. Cahoon (Deborah), Salina and her daughter, Karen L. Valkenaar (Donn), Augusta, Ks. She has three grandchildren and two greatgrand.

Memorial services will be at the graveside at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 14, 2017 in the Roselawn Memorial Park, Salina. There will be no visitation. Memorials are suggested to Immanuel Lutheran Church.