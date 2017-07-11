Lee Vern Johnson, 93, of Lindsborg, passed away July 11, 2017 at Bethany Home. He was born on August 26, 1923 in Johnstown, KS, on the family farm, to the late W.T. “Bill” and Alfreda (Crowmwell) Johnson.

Lee was a graduate of Lindsborg High School class of 1942. He married Joyce Joan Smith in August of 1956. Lee was a lifelong farmer and also worked at the Farmers and Rancher livestock sale barn, as well as being the Elmwood Cemetery caretaker for many years.

Survivors include his sister, Carroll Rodgers; son, Michael (Evelyn) Johnson; grandsons, Andy (Angie) Johnson, Kenneth (Isabel) Johnson, Dan (Lindy) Johnson, Tres Gutierrez, and Thad (Kari) Gutierrez; as well as 6 great grandkids and numerous extended family members.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Joyce; daughter, Sandra; brother Ervin; and his sister Lavena.

Visitation will be from 5-7pm at Christians Funeral Home, Lindsborg on Thursday, July 13.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m., Friday, July 14, at the Trinity United Methodist Church, Lindsborg, with Pastor John Wolf, officiating. Interment will follow at Elmwood Cemetery.