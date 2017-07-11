Kansas woman sentenced in almost $1M tax fraud scheme

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A woman was sentenced and a co-defendant pleaded guilty to creating fictitious companies to fraudulently collect income tax refunds.

Federal prosecutors say 44-year-old Raquel Odegbaro, of Olathe, was sentenced to just over six years in prison Tuesday and ordered to pay more than $894,000 in restitution. She had pleaded guilty to conspiracy to defraud the government, aggravated identity theft and mail fraud.

Her co-defendant, 33-year-old Abdirizak Aden, of Kansas City, Missouri, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to defraud the government and conspiracy to commit mail fraud.

The two admitted setting up several fictitious companies and filing tax returns for people who didn’t work for the companies. They also used stolen Social Security numbers to apply for unemployment benefits.

Another defendant is awaiting sentencing and a fourth is awaiting trial.