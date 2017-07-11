Kansas woman jailed for running over woman with her car

FINNEY COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for aggravated battery.

Just before 2 a.m. Monday, police were dispatched to 700 Safford Street in Garden City for reference a person who had been run over by a vehicle, according to a media release.

The investigation revealed the suspect, Diane Wagner, 57, Garden City, had responded to the 700 block of Safford Street to pick up her grandson. An argument ensued between family and Wagner attempted to leave the residence in her vehicle with the child.

The victim attempted to remove the child from the car as Wagner was leaving. The victim clung to the vehicle and was dragged down the alley until she lost her grip and her legs were run over by the rear wheel of the vehicle.

The victim was transported to St. Catherine Hospital where she was treated and released for minor injuries.

Wagner was arrested and lodged in the Finney County Jail and could face the possible charge of Aggravated Battery.