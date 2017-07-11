Kansas sees drop in new concealed carry applications, renewals steady

TOPEKA – The Kansas attorney general’s office received more than 5,100 new applications for concealed carry licenses in the recently ended 2017 fiscal year, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said Tuesday in a media release.

Between July 1, 2016, and June 30, 2017, the Concealed Carry Licensing Unit received 5,119 new applications. This was the lowest number of applications received in a fiscal year since the licensing program began in 2006. A legislative change in 2015 allows eligible Kansans to carry concealed without a license.

While the number of new applications has waned, most Kansans who already have permits are choosing to keep their licenses active. The Concealed Carry Licensing Unit received more than 21,000 renewal applications during the 2017 fiscal year.

Licenses are still required in most states, and Kansas licenses are currently recognized in 38 states.

“Many Kansans continue to recognize the benefits of obtaining a license, including our reciprocity agreements with other states,” Schmidt said. “We continue to work with other states to ensure Kansas licenses are recognized.”

Schmidt also encouraged all Kansans who intend to carry firearms to pursue training opportunities. He reminded all Kansans who choose to carry firearms to comply with properly posted signage.

Currently, more than 83,000 Kansans have active concealed carry licenses. More information on the concealed carry licensing program is available on the attorney general’s website