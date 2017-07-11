The Salina Post

Kan. sheriff’s deputy hospitalized, K9 not injured after I-70 crash

Tuesday morning crash on I-70 photo courtesy WIBW-TV

SHAWNEE COUNTY- A Kansas sheriff’s deputy was injured in an accident just after 10a.m. Tuesday in Shawnee County.
The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2011 Nissan Altima driven by Brooklyn McKay Rhyne, 20, Topeka, was westbound on Interstate 70 at West Union Road.

The Nissan left the roadway and struck a 2017 Chevy Tahoe driven by Shawnee County Deputy Bradley C. Metz, 45, Topeka, that was legally parked.

Rhyne and Metz were transported to Stormont Vail.  A K-9 in the deputy’s vehicle was not injured, according to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Department.

They were both properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.

