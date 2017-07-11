Kan. man reportedly kicked out of bar before fatal shooting

EUDORA, Kan. (AP) — An arrest affidavit shows that a man accused of fatally shooting a security guard at an eastern Kansas bar last month had been kicked out of the establishment for making lewd comments to the bartender.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that 36-year-old Danny Queen faces murder charges in 32-year-old Bo Hopson’s death. He also faces two counts of attempted murder for allegedly shooting at two other people at D-Dubs Bar and Grill in Eudora on June 24.

Hopson was taken to a Kansas City hospital and died the next day during surgery.

Queen is in Douglas County Jail on a $1 million bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 25.

Queen’s attorney had requested the arrest affidavit be sealed from the public, but the judge released it with some redactions Monday.