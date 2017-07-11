Hearing postponed for suspects Kansas triple murder

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A preliminary hearing for three suspects in a triple homicide in Topeka will be in September, after defense attorneys asked for more time to prepare.

The preliminary hearing for three of four suspects in the March 12 killings at a north Topeka home was scheduled for Tuesday. But Shawnee County District Court Judge Nancy Parish granted the motion and rescheduled the hearing for Sept. 25-26.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports Brian Flowers, Joseph Lowry and Shane Mays are charged in the slayings of 19-year-old Matthew Leavitt, 38-year-old Nicole Fisher, and 20-year-old Luke Davis. Few details about the deaths have been released.

A fourth defendant, Joseph Krahn, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder. On Monday, Krahn’s public defenders withdrew, citing the possibility that Krahn might be charged with capital murder.