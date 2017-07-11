Harry Jet, 82, of Salina, passed away Monday, July 10, 2017. He was the son of Harry and Margaret Jett. He grew up in Kansas City, Kansas with his sister, Margaret Alice.

He attended The University of Kansas where he was a member of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity and the KU basketball team. While at KU, he met Ann Lee Straub; this past May 31st, they celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. Unto this union, five sons were born: David, Kirk, Charlie, Andrew, and Tom.

After graduating from KU, Harry attended the University of Missouri-Kansas City Dental School. He practiced dentistry for 45 years in Salina. Besides his love for his work, Harry was involved with the Salina Rotary Club, First Presbyterian Church, USD 305 School Board, Salina Dental Society and was a charter member of The Greater Salina Community Foundation. In his free time, Harry was an avid gardener, waterfowl hunter, fisherman, and sporting clays competitor.

In addition to his wife Ann, Harry is survived by his son Kirk, his wife Denise and grandson Cade, of Wichita, KS; son Charlie, his wife Beverly, of Wheeler, OR and granddaughter, Sarita of Oswego, NY; son Andrew Jett of New York, NY; and Tom, his wife Melinda, granddaughter Carson and grandson Harrison of Salina, KS.

A celebration of his life will take place at 10:30 a.m., Friday, July 14, 2017, at First Presbyterian Church, with a reception to follow in Blair Hall.

Memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 308 S. Eighth St., Salina, KS 67401 or The Salina Rotary Club, PO Box 3392, Salina, KS 67402-3392.